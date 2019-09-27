200 additional Foreigners’ Tribunals in 33 Assam districts, says government

The appeal against exclusion from the NRC must be filed in the quasi-judicial tribunals within 120 days of the publication of the final NRC.
Assam government has notified setting up of 200 more appellate Foreigners’ Tribunals for hearing of appeals of people, excluded from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC). The facilities, to be set up in all the 33 districts of the state, will be in addition to the existing 100 Foreigners’ Tribunals (FTs), according to an official release on Thursday night.
The appeal against exclusion from the NRC must be filed in the quasi-judicial tribunals within 120 days of the publication of the final NRC. The final NRC was released on August 31 with 19,06,657 of the total 3,30,27,661 applicants excluded and 3,11,22,004 included.
The other districts are Dima Hasao 1, Goalpara 8, Golaghat 5, Hailakandi 8, Hojai 11, Jorhat 7, Kamrup (Metro) 15, Kamrup (Rural) 8, Karimganj 8, Karbi Anglong 4, Kokarajhar 5, Lakhimpur 7, Majuli 1, Morigaon 8, Nagaon 15, Nalbari 2, Sivasagar 3, Sonitpur 8, South Salmara 2, Tinsukia 9, Udalguri 4 and West Karbi Anglong 2.
