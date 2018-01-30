20 AAP MLAs’ Office of profit case: Division bench to hear plea of eight legislators

On Tuesday, the plea will be heard after Justice Vibhu Bakhru transferred their pleas to the division bench.

AAP Office of Profit Case: In response to the Aam Aadmi Party’s plea favouring the disqualified MLAs, the Delhi High Court’s single judge bench on Monday transferred the matter to a division bench. Eight AAP MLAs challenged their disqualification for holding office of profit as Parliamentary Secretaries. On Tuesday, the plea will be heard by the division bench after Justice Vibhu Bakhru transferred their pleas to the division bench. Last week, eight MLAs from AAP moved to High Court to disqualify the notification. The Delhi High Court had restrained the Election Commission last week from passing further orders regarding the issue, effectively ruling out bye-elections till the time it passes a final order in the case.

On January 29, Justice Vibhu Bakhru of the Delhi High Court extended the interim order restraining the Election Commission from issuing bypoll notification for 20 Assembly seats. Yesterday, the AAP boycotted President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to Parliament in protest against the ongoing sealing drive in Delhi and disqualification of 20 party MLAs for allegedly holding an office of profit. AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, who along with ND Gupta and Sushil Gupta took oath in the House, alleged the party and its government in Delhi were being “targeted intentionally”. The three MPs and AAP Lok Sabha members Bhagwant Mann, Sadhu Singh raised slogans near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises.

It was earlier this month when the Election Commission had recommended the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs. The AAP MLAs were appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries. It was the President Ram Nath Kovind who had approved the recommendation from the Election Commission. Even the Law Ministry had issued a notification in this regard. The disqualified eight MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party filed three petitions challenging the EC’s order. The petitions were filed by AAP MLA Alka Lamba; another one was filed by Rajesh Rishi and Som Dutt; and the third petition was filed by MLAs Kailash Gehlot, Madan Lal, Sharad Kumar, Nitin Tyagi and Sarita Singh.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, rescheduled his two-day visit to Nagpur as Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot is “busy with the preparations” for the office of profit case. Meanwhile, the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference in Delhi.