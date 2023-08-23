Major mishap averted: 2 planes cleared for takeoff, landing at same time at Delhi airport

A major mishap was averted at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning as a Vistara Airlines aircraft was given permission for take-off while another was in the process of landing.

According to the details, flight UK725 (from Delhi to Bagdogra) was in the process of taking off from the newly inaugurated runway, while another Vistara flight (from Ahmedabad to Delhi), which had landed on a parallel runway, was moving towards the end of the runway, ANI reported.

The take-off was aborted after instructions were received from the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

“Both were given permission at the same time but ATC took control immediately. The ATC (Air Traffic Control) officer on duty asked Vistara flight to abort take-off,” an official, who was aware of the developments, told ANI.

According to airport officials, if the flight which was taking off was not stopped at the right time, a major accident could have happened.

No aircraft or vehicle movement is allowed during the process of take-off and landing, according to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Delhi-Bagdogra flight returned to the parking bay from the active runway immediately after take-off was aborted.