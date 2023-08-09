2 killed after speeding truck overturns, rams into multiple vehicles in Shimla | Video

Two people were killed after a speeding truck overturned and rammed into multiple vehicles in Shimla district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Theog-Chhaila road in Shimla district, ANI reported. The video of the accident has been widely shared on social media.

According to the police, the truck veered off the road after the driver lost control. The truck, laden with apples, ensnared four to five vehicles in its path.

“Two persons were killed after four to five vehicles were hit by a truck. The truck overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle on Theog Chhaila road in Shimla district,” Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, Superintendent of Police, Shimla, was quoted as saying by ANI.

The truck was en route from Narkanda to a market outside Himachal via Rajgarh-Solan, however, it mistakenly diverted towards Chhaila Bazar due to driver error. Initial investigation suggests that the accident took place due to brake failure.