2 killed, 7 hurt as LPG cyclinder explodes, triggers house collapse in Hyderabad

By: | Published: January 18, 2019 10:17 PM

The incident occurred in the morning at Kapra area when the cooking gas cylinder exploded in the house on the first floor of a two-storied building aparently due to gas leakage.

LPG, LPG cyclinder, LPG cyclinder explosion, house collapse, Hyderabad, gas explosion, india newsThe blast led to collapse of the first-floor building and also caused minor damage to at least five other houses in the neighbourhood. (Representational image: PTI)

Two people, including a pedestrian, died and seven others were injured in an LPG cylinder explosion that triggered an house collapse here Friday, police said. A 35-year old man, a passerby, died on the spot after debris fell on him while the owner of the house Mohan Lal (45) succumbed to injuries at a hospital, they said.

The incident occurred in the morning at Kapra area when the cooking gas cylinder exploded in the house on the first floor of a two-storied building aparently due to gas leakage. The blast led to collapse of the first-floor building and also caused minor damage to at least five other houses in the neighbourhood, injuring seven people, police said.

Three of the injured were from the house where the cylinder exploded while the others were from nearby dwelling units and passersby. Glass windows of a nearby hospital were also shattered under the impact of the blast, purported video of it and the house collapse was was broadcast by local TV channels.

Police said a thorough investigation had been launched into the incident. Panick-gripped locals said they heard a loud noise at the time of the blast.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor B Rammohan along with senior officials from the police and other departments visited the spot. He later announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the family members of the two deceased.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. 2 killed, 7 hurt as LPG cyclinder explodes, triggers house collapse in Hyderabad
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition