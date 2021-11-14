2 journalists booked in Tripura over VHP’s allegations; tense calm in Amravati, internet suspension continues – 5 points

Swarna Jha and Sammriddhi K Sakunia say that they were visiting Tripura on an assignment to do a ‘ground report’ on the alleged religious vandalism in the state. (Swarna Jha, Sammriddhi K Sakunia/Twitter)

Two Delhi-based journalists have been booked in Tripura’s Unakoti district for ‘instigating’ communal disharmony in the area. The women journalists took to Twitter to explain the sequence of the events on Sunday. Swarna Jha and Sammriddhi K Sakunia say that they were visiting Tripura on an assignment to do a ‘ground report’ on the alleged religious vandalism in the state. In their tweets, the scribe say that they were booked after a local Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader filed a complaint against them. In a related development linked to the Tripura incidents, situation remains under control in Maharashtra’s Amravati district on Sunday. Stone-pelting and clashes were reported from Amravati, Nanded, Yavatmal and Nashik on Friday. Here are 5 major updates:

1: The incident came to light after the scribes posted about it on Twitter. In a series of tweets posted from their personal Twitter handles, both journalists claimed that they had approached the local police station when they started visiting the areas of the alleged religious vandalism that took place last month. Later, they said that local cops stopped them from leaving their hotel. Article 14, a legal new portal, also posted the video messages by both journalists.

2: The Indian Express has also confirmed about the FIR against both journalists. The Fatikroy Police Station located in Unakoti district has booked the scribes. An Indian Express report identified the VHP leader as one Kanchan Das, who has lodged a complaint against the two women journalists for allegedly instigating communal enmity as part of ‘criminal conspiracy.’ The VHP leader alleges that the name of the religious organisation and the Tripura government is being imparted to create tension in the area.

3: The development comes on a day when the Union Home Ministry has issued a statement saying that no such incidents of rape or religious violence took place in Tripura last month.

4: While the Biplab Deb government and the Centre have maintained that everything is fine in Tripura and that people should not pay heed to ‘rumours’, some towns of Maharashtra have witnessed clashes over the weekend due to news coming from Tripura.

5: An internet suspension is in force in Amravati. A curfew has also been imposed. Fresh violence was reported in Amravati on Saturday. A PTI report said that local BJP workers and members from minority community were involved in the violence. Internet services will remain suspended in a bid to stop any kind of rumour, Amravati Police Commissioner Arti Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.