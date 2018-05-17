2 Jammu and Kashmir cops detained for questioning after report of militant attack

Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen were detained for questioning tonight after they reported to the authority that militants had attacked their guard post and took away their rifles, police said. (Representative photo: PTI)

Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen were detained for questioning tonight after they reported to the authority that militants had attacked their guard post and took away their rifles, police said. The incident happened at a guard post of a hotel in the city this evening. The policemen reported to the police headquarters that a group of militants had barged into their post and snatched their rifles.

Preliminary investigation, however, revealed that there was no eyewitness to the incident that took place at a crowded place and there was no resistance from the policemen. The two policemen attached with the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police were immediately taken into custody and a hunt was on for the third cop. The incident set alarm bells ringing within the security establishment as Prime Minister Narendra will be visiting Kashmir Valley on May 19.