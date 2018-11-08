2 Indian-origin men in Singapore accused of lighting illegal fireworks on Diwali eve

According to court documents, Siva Kumar allegedly placed a box of fireworks on a road divider on Gloucester Road shortly before midnight on Monday and Thiagu reportedly lit them.

Two Indian-origin were charged with lighting illegal fireworks in Singapore’s ‘Little India’ precinct on the eve of Diwali and they face up to two years in jail and a fine ranging between SGD2,000 and SGD10,000. It is illegal to set off fireworks in Singapore without obtaining permission from the authorities. Thiagu Selvarajoo (29) is accused of letting off dangerous fireworks while Siva Kumar Subramaniam (48) is charged with abetting him, The Straits Times reported on Thursday.

According to court documents, Siva Kumar allegedly placed a box of fireworks on a road divider on Gloucester Road shortly before midnight on Monday and Thiagu reportedly lit them. The court documents did not reveal how the two men procured the firecrackers. The two were arrested on Tuesday. A video of the fireworks display made the rounds on social media.

Facebook group SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) posted the video on Tuesday afternoon along with a post which read, “Illegal fireworks being set off at Race Course Road. Singapore police officers can be seen rushing towards the scene.” The post ended by wishing people a happy Diwali. The roads are within the Little India precinct where large crowds of Indians gather on holidays and weekends. The two Singaporeans are remanded and will be back in court on November 14.