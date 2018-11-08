2 Indian-origin men in Singapore accused of lighting illegal fireworks on Diwali eve

By: | Published: November 8, 2018 7:32 AM

Two Indian-origin were charged with lighting illegal fireworks in Singapore's 'Little India' precinct on the eve of Diwali and they face up to two years in jail and a fine ranging between SGD2,000 and SGD10,000.

According to court documents, Siva Kumar allegedly placed a box of fireworks on a road divider on Gloucester Road shortly before midnight on Monday and Thiagu reportedly lit them.

Two Indian-origin were charged with lighting illegal fireworks in Singapore’s ‘Little India’ precinct on the eve of Diwali and they face up to two years in jail and a fine ranging between SGD2,000 and SGD10,000. It is illegal to set off fireworks in Singapore without obtaining permission from the authorities. Thiagu Selvarajoo (29) is accused of letting off dangerous fireworks while Siva Kumar Subramaniam (48) is charged with abetting him, The Straits Times reported on Thursday.

According to court documents, Siva Kumar allegedly placed a box of fireworks on a road divider on Gloucester Road shortly before midnight on Monday and Thiagu reportedly lit them. The court documents did not reveal how the two men procured the firecrackers. The two were arrested on Tuesday. A video of the fireworks display made the rounds on social media.

Facebook group SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) posted the video on Tuesday afternoon along with a post which read, “Illegal fireworks being set off at Race Course Road. Singapore police officers can be seen rushing towards the scene.” The post ended by wishing people a happy Diwali. The roads are within the Little India precinct where large crowds of Indians gather on holidays and weekends. The two Singaporeans are remanded and will be back in court on November 14.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. 2 Indian-origin men in Singapore accused of lighting illegal fireworks on Diwali eve
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition