2 Indian-American CEOs attend White House summit for Tech leaders

By: | Published: December 7, 2018 9:21 AM

Sunder Pichai and Satya Nadella

Two Indian-American CEOs – Satya Nadella from Microsoft and Sunder Pichai from Microsoft – were among a select group of CEOs invited by the White House for a technology summit as part of the Trump Administration’s move to ease its relationship, which thus far has remained tensed, with the Silicon Valley.

“We had a productive and engaging discussion at the White House today about America’s leadership in emerging technologies,” Pichai was quoted as saying by The Wall Street Journal. President Donald Trump made a brief appearance at the summit organised by his daughter Ivanka Trump. Ginni Rometty (IBM) Safra Catz (Oracle) and Steve Mollenkopf (Qualcomm) were among those who attended the White House Tech Summit. US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and former secretary of state Henry Kissinger also attended the summit which was themed “Industries of the Future”. The tech summit was intended to be a listening session for tech leaders to share policy ideas, a senior administration official said. No other details were immediately available. CEOs who attended the summit did not respond to reporters’ questions at the White House.

