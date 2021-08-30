Two dead, five others feared buried under debris as landslide hits Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the authorities have been directed to expedite the rescue mission.
At least two people were killed while five others are feared buried under the debris due to a landslide in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district on Monday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Monday.
Taking to Twitter, Dhami said that the authorities have been directed to expedite the rescue mission.
पिथौरागढ़ जनपद के जुम्मा गांव के पास भूस्खलन की वजह से 2 लोगों की दुखद मौत एवं 5 अन्य की मलबे में दबे होने की खबर है।
इस विषय में जिलाधिकारी से बात कर रेस्क्यू मिशन तेज करने का निर्देश दिया है। मैं वहां फंसे लोगों की सलामती के लिए ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ।
Pithoragarh district has been receiving incessant rainfall for the last 4-5 days, leading to several incidents of landslides. A 23-year-old woman went missing last week in Joshi village of Dharchula sub-division of Pithoragarh on Thursday.
On Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert in the Nainital, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand for August 29-30, forecasting heavy rainfall in these areas.
