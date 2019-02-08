2 dead, 2 injured after shell goes off in Faizabad Cant area

(Representative image: ANI)

A woman and her 8-year-old son died and her two other children were critically injured Thursday when an army shell they were trying to dismantle went off near the Faizabad Cantonment area, police said. Firing and training of heavy explosive devices is a routine practice in the Cantonment area.

According to police, the explosion took place when the woman, identified as Rina Nishad (30), and her three children were trying to open an unexploded heavy explosive device to take out brass.

They found the explosive device in the vicinity of the Faizabad Cantonment. Faizabad SP (City) Anil Kumar Singh Sisodia told PTI that Nishad and her one child Raj (8) died while her two children Atul (7) and Manju (5) were critically injured.

The people living in periphery of the Cantonment area use to collect missed and unexploded explosive devices, possibly grenades or mortar shells to take out the brass used to make the explosive devices, the SP (City) said.

Local police say that scrap dealers men usually enter the prohibited areas of the Cantonment firing range and collect fired bullets, brass shells of fired bullets and some time they get unexploded grenades or mortars containing lot of brass.