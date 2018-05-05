2 civilians abducted, killed by LeT militants in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir

Two persons were abducted and later shot dead allegedly by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today. (Representative photo: Reuters)

Two persons were abducted and later shot dead allegedly by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today. Militants barged into the houses of Ghulam Hassan Dar alias Hassan Rassa and Bashir Ahmad Dar – both residents of Gulshan Mohalla, Shahgund Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district — last night and abducted them, a police official said. “At about 3:30 am today, the militants shot both of them dead,” he said. The bodies were found by the locals near a mosque at Raheem Dar Mohalla, Shahgund, the official said. Hassan (45) was reportedly an uncle of Ahmed (26) — a driver by profession. “Preliminary investigation suggests the involvement of outlawed terror outfit LeT in the incident,” the official said. “A case has been registered and investigations taken up,” he said.