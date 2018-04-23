2 Chinese nationals dead, one seriously ill after gas leak on cargo ship near Gujarat’s Navlakhi port

2 Chinese nationals dead, one seriously ill after the gas leak on a cargo ship.

Two Chinese nationals died while another one fell seriously ill after an incident of gas leakage on board a cargo ship near Navlakhi Port in Gujarat’s Morbi coast on Sunday.

According to reports, the ship “Feng Hui Ha” had loaded the coal from Indonesia and was on the way to Gujarat’s Navlakhi port for Jamnagar-based Scorpio Shipping Company. Speaking to The Indian Express, Pradip Shejul, Superintendent of police (SP) Jamnagar said, “One of the crew members opened the door of a coal container and he was affected by the gas generated from the coal as it had remained packed for long. Two fellow crew members rushed in to help him but they too were affected by the gas. They were rushed to Jamnagar by a tug where the doctors declared two of them as brought dead while the third one is undergoing treatment.”

According to reports, all the crew members on board were Chinese nationals and the ship was around 25 nautical miles away from Navlakhi Port when the incident took place. “We have contacted the agent who had imported the coal consignment and once he reaches Jamnagar, we shall get further details of the crew and the incident. As the crew was affected by gas leakage they were brought to Jamnagar which is the nearest tertiary care centre.” the SP told IE.

All the three crew members were taken to a local state government-run hospital, GG General Hospital in Jamnagar where the doctors declared two of them brought dead while the third person was having respiratory issues and is under treatment. “We don’t know much details of the incident but two bodies were brought to our hospital along with a third one who is in stable condition. The patient has some respiratory issues and since he doesn’t have any relatives around, he is in our care,” said Dr Nandini Mehta, medical superintendent of GG hospital to PTI.

The police is investigating the incident. “We are investigating the incident. The ship is still in sea,” the SP told to news agency PTI. The trio were identified as Zhang Baohai (55), Dong Kui (32), and Sun Yingdong.