Two British tourists in Rajasthan’s Pushkar were served ‘leave India’ notices on Monday after authorities found that they had posted pro-Palestine and anti-Israel stickers in public places, in what officials said was a violation of their tourist visa conditions, Times of India reported.

According to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Rajasthan Police, the incident came to light on January 21 when local authorities reported stickers with slogans such as ‘Free Palestine, Boycott Israel’ at multiple locations across Pushkar. A CID team was promptly deployed to investigate the matter further and trace the individuals responsible.

The tourists had reportedly printed nine sheets of anti-Israel posters

The two tourists, identified as 36-year-old Lewis Gabriel Dee and 36-year-old Anueshi Emma Christine, had arrived in India in January on tourist visas and travelled directly from Delhi to Pushkar.

During the CID inquiry, officials established that they had printed nine sheets with pro-Palestine messages at a local print shop and then pasted them on walls in several public areas, The Quint reported. The duo reportedly apologised to authorities and have been instructed to leave India at the earliest.

‘India respects freedom of expression, but…’

Additional Superintendent of Police (CID, Ajmer Zone) Rajesh Meena said that while India respects freedom of expression, engaging in public political activities or displaying messages that could affect foreign relations or hurt local sentiments is not permitted under a tourist visa.

He emphasised that tourists must refrain from political-oriented actions during their stay in the country.

Authorities said the stickers were seen as a breach of visa regulations because tourist visas prohibit foreign nationals from engaging in political activities or actions that may disrespect other nations while within Indian territory.

Based on these findings, the CID issued ‘leave India’ notices under provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, directing both individuals to depart the country immediately, according to The New Indian Express.

Local officials also clarified that all offending stickers have since been removed from public walls, and police have been conducting checks in areas frequented by foreign tourists to ensure no similar materials are displayed, according to ABP Live.

Notably, Pushkar is a town known for its vibrant cultural heritage and as a popular destination for international tourists, including a significant number from Israel.