2 arrested for attacking their sister with acid in Greater Noida

By: |
Published: June 3, 2019 7:30:00 PM

Two men have been arrested in Greater Noida's Dadri for allegedly trying to kill their 22-year-old sister by throwing acid on her, officials said Monday.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326A (acid attack) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), the police spokesperson said.

Two men have been arrested in Greater Noida’s Dadri for allegedly trying to kill their 22-year-old sister by throwing acid on her, officials said Monday.

Police have also arrested a third man who was involved in the attack on the woman on May 9 when she was found abandoned on the roadside near Kot village with her disfigured face, they said.

“Irfan and Hafeez were absconding since the attack on their sister Salma last month and had a reward of Rs 25,000 each on their arrest. They were arrested yesterday (Sunday) near the Railway Road crossing in Dadri, while the third accused, Imran, was held from Dadri bus stand,” a police spokesperson said.

Irfan and Hafeez had taken their sister Salma for a drive in a car on May 9 but midway splashed acid on her face and pushed her out of the vehicle, the officials said, adding that she was later found lying unconscious and badly injured by a passerby who alerted police.

The woman, a native of Gulavati village in adjoining Bulandshahr district, was then referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, the officials said.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326A (acid attack) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), the police spokesperson said.

The National Commission of Women (NCW) had also taken note of the attack and written to Uttar Pradesh Police Chief O P Singh, requesting him for action in the case and also enforce a complete ban on the sale of acid.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. 2 arrested for attacking their sister with acid in Greater Noida
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition