The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says that it has identified assets worth Rs 17.94 crore during searches linked to Jarupla Mohan Naik, Engineer-in Chief (State Roads) in the Roads and Buildings Department, after registering a disproportionate assets (DA) case against him.

In a post on X, ACB Telangana stated that a DA case had been registered against Mohan Naik. The agency also released a press note stating that searches were held on June 9 at his office, residence and 15 other locations related to relatives, associates, alleged benamidars, resulted to the identification of assets worth Rs 17.94 crore.

According to the ACB, the case was registered after investigators found that the officer had allegedly acquired assets beyond his known sources of income through “corrupt practices and dubious means” during his service. The case has been booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.

What assets did the ACB find out during the raid?

According to the official statement, investigators recovered documents relating to several immovable properties. The assets include 19.38 acres of agricultural land in Mullangi village of Nizamabad district worth around Rs 82.9 lakh, seven flats located in Kompally and Gachibowli worth approximately Rs 7.34 crore. A triplex villa in Mayapur valued at about RS 2.5 crore and newly constructed house in Kukatpally estimated at Rs 62.14 lakh.

The ACB also collected documents showing an advance payment of Rs 1 crore towards the purchase of a newly constructed villa in Nizamabad.

In its press release, the agency stated, “The market value of the above properties is expected to be much higher than the official value.”

Rs 55 lakh cash, 2.5 kg gold and other valuables identified

The ACB said officials found cash worth Rs 55 lakh and bank balances of around Rs 1.44 crore during the searches.

The agency also identified gold ornaments weighing about 2.5 kg valued at around Rs 2 crore and silver jewellery weighing around 6 kg worth approximately Rs 3.6 lakh.

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Apart from these, household articles estimated to be around RS 1.26 crore, two vehicles worth Rs 25 lakh, electronic gadgets including nine mobile phones and four laptops worth Rs 11.25 lakh were found.

As per the official press note, the “total assets estimated at about Rs 17,9462,617” have been identified so far, while verification of additional assets is under process.

What happens next in the case?

The ACB mentioned that further verification of assets is underway and the investigation is continuing. According to the agency, Mohan Naik will be arrested and produced before the Principal Special Judge for Special Police Establishment (SPE) and ACB cases in Hyderabad for judicial remand.

The bureau said the case remains under investigation and additional details may emerge as the verification process progresses.