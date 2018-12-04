2.0 box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer mints Rs 400 crore worldwide despite initial hiccup

By: | Updated: December 4, 2018 5:31 PM

The makers of 2.0 had already made a Rs 370 crore-deal through satellite rights, digital rights and others, reports say.

It is being said that the trilingual film will recover its cost with just the box office collections within just one week of its release. (Photo/Akshay Kumar Twitter)

After taking a slight hit on Monday, S Shankar’s 2.0 continued to hold its ground on weekdays. The film was reportedly made at a huge budget of Rs 550 crore. However, 2.0 is doing quite well at the box office – earning Rs 400 crore at the box office within four days of its release worldwide.

2.0 has managed to cross the Rs 400 crore mark within four days of its release across the globe. Playing across 6,800 screens in India with three versions of the movie available: 2D, 3D, 4DX, it is being said that the trilingual film will recover its cost with just the box office collections within just one week of its release.

The film’s producers, Lyca Productions, on its official Twitter handle, confirmed that the film has touched Rs 400-crore mark in five days. Within two days of its release, the film became “one of the quickest films to cross the 3 Million ticket sales mark on BookMyShow”, India Today reported.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers of 2.0 had already made a Rs 370 crore-deal through satellite rights, digital rights and others.

READ ALSO | Non-licensed businesses in Goa are drug havens, says Health Minister Vishwajit Rane

It’s also good news for Akshay Kumar as the Hindi version of 2.0 crossed Rs 111 crore mark; The film is expected to beat the lifetime collection of Toilet:Ek Prem Katha which is Rs 133.60 crore and “emerge Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser before Week 1 concludes” as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Kumar and Rajnikanth with film’s Director S Shankar (Photo/Akshay Kumar Twitter)

The big budget film opened with earnings of Rs 20.25 crore on Thursday last week. On last days of the week, the film garnered Rs 18 crore, Rs 25 crore and Rs 34 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, collecting Rs 97.25 crore in total in the opening-weekend. On Monday, the film earned Rs 13.75 crore and its collection stood at Rs 111 crore.

Taran Asarsh tweeted, “#2Point0 cruises past ₹ 100 cr mark on Day 5 [Mon]… Will emerge Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser *before* Week 1 concludes… Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 111 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

Trade analyst and film critic Sumit Kadel shared that “in four days, the movie earned Rs 94 crore in Hindi, Rs 114.5 crore in Tamil and Telugu, making it a total of Rs 208.50 crore in India,” said a report in News Nation.

Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#2Point0 4 Days WW BO: (Opening Weekend) Gross:#India – ₹ 298 Crs, Overseas – ₹ 105 Crs, Total – ₹ 403 Crs.”

As the release of “Kedarnath” approaches, its makers are hopeful that there’s enough buzz around it, owing to Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh and inter-religious storyline of the film, despite the mammoth stature of Rajnikanth.

Debutant Sara Ali Khan on the sets of Kedarnath with co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. (Instagram/Sara Ali Khan)

However, in terms of star power in the Hindi heartland, 2.0 will have no major clash until Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero hits the screens on December 21. It’s the Christmas week, so naturally a good time for cinema-goers.

2.0 will have no major clash until Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero hits the screens on December 21. (Instagram/Shahrukh Khan)

Besides Rajnikanth in a dual role and Akshay Kumar as the villain, the film also stars Amy Jackson and released after a long delay on November 29. Although the VFX, Atmos sound and impressive 3D impressed some, 2.0’s storyline earned mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.

