1st rank! Facebook page of Yogi Adityanath judged the most popular among all CMs in India

The Facebook page of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been judged the most popular among all other chief ministers in the country.

In the ranking released by the social networking platform, Adityanath’s page beat those of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to emerge as the most popular.

“We recently released the data of top-ranked Facebook pages of government bodies, ministries and political parties in India. The data looks at the popularity of these accounts during the period of January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017, and is based on the interactions on the platform like shares and comments,” a communication sent to the Uttar Pradesh government by Facebook read.

“You will be glad to know that Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath’s Facebook page is at first position in the Indian Chief Minister category,” it added.