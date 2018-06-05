1st-of-its-kind! Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Integrated Traffic Management System

The chief minister also made the challan of a motorcycle-borne man, for violating traffic rule at Bara Chauraha. (Reuters)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today inaugurated the state’s first-of-its-kind Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) here and said the hi-tech technology will take the city on the path of development. He said the ITMS will help police in regulating traffic and punishing habitual traffic offenders and will certainly reduce the road accident cases and traffic congestion. The chief minister also made the challan of a motorcycle-borne man, for violating traffic rule at Bara Chauraha.

He appealed to the people to help district authorities in keeping the city clean and pollution free. On the occasion of World Environment Day today, the chief minister also addressed a gathering at Chatrapati Sahu Ji Maharaj University auditorium.