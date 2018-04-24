1998 Coimbatore serial blast convict arrested for plotting to ‘kill’ PM Narendra Modi

The Coimbatore Police has arrested a 1998 serial blast convict for allegedly plotting to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The arrested man has been identified as Mohammed Rafiq. Police swung into action and arrested him after an eight-minute-long purported conversation between him and a transport contractor went viral on social media.

According to police, the conversation between Rafiq and transport contractor Prakash was mainly related to finances of vehicles. But suddenly Rafiq was heard telling the contractor that ‘we have decided to eliminate Modi’. During the conversation, Rafiq said that they were the ones who had planted bombs during senior BJP leader LK Advani’s visit to the city in 1998.

Police said that Rafiq has already completed his jail term and currently lives in Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore.

The blast on February 14, 1998, in Coimbatore had left 58 people dead. A total of 12 blasts had rocked the city within a radius of 12 km. During the probe, it was found that blasts were part of a larger conspiracy to target Advani who was visiting the city for an electoral meeting.

The city police said that they have formed special teams to investigate the conversation between Rafiq and Prakash and also to verify the genuineness of the persons involved in it. Rafiq also told Prakash that he has many cases against him and that he has damaged over 100 police vehicles.

Meanwhile, Rafiq has been sent to 15 days of judicial custody.