1993 Mumbai serial blast survivor Kirti Ajmera approaches NHRC, demands compensation

A 1993 Mumbai serial blast survivor Friday approached the NHRC alleging that he had been denied compensation for the last 26 years and demanded that the remuneration be released to him and other victims. The victim, Kirti Ajmera, submitted a complaint to the National Human Rights Commission through his advocate Utsav Singh Bains and also demanded a uniform and comprehensive policy for compensation to the victims of terrorism.

In the letter submitted to the human rights body, he also sought information about the steps taken by the government and concerned authorities in the last 10 years to extradite key 1993 Mumbai serial blast accused Dawood Ibrahim and bring him to trial.

Ajmera said he was severely injured in the blast that took place at the Bombay Stock Exchange Building (BSE) at 12.20 PM on March 12, 1993.

“I have undergone more than 40 medical/surgical operations in the last 26 years due to the injuries received in the 1993 Bombay terror attack. I have not received financial support to pay my medical dues either from the state government or the Centre,” he said in the letter submitted to the NHRC.

Even after more than 40 surgical/medical operations, there are 12 mm glass splinters inside the body, which require urgent surgical medical operation, he added in the letter.

“My right hand has been separated by 95 per cent from my body and I have been left permanently handicapped. I cannot use my right hand because my fingers have been damaged,” he said.

He claimed that his ribs were broken and 12 mm glass splinters penetrated into his body and punctured his lungs and other organs.

Ajmera was in and out of hospitals for the first five to six years due to his injuries and during this time, his wife even had to sell off her jewellery to meet the medical expenses.

“Due to the mental stress, my mother passed away. I have spent more than Rs 40 lakh on treatment and there are more surgeries required,” the 62-year-old survivor said.

He said moving NHRC is his last resort and in the past 26 years, he has written numerous letters to the Maharashtra government, the Centre and even to the President of India but to no avail.

The CBI probed the Mumbai serial blasts of March 1993 in which 257 people were killed and over 700 injured. Dawood Ibrahim and Tiger Memon, two alleged masterminds of the blasts, are still absconding, while over hundred others, including gangster Abu Salem, were convicted.