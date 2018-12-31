1984 anti-sikh riots case: Sajjan Kumar likely to surrender before Delhi court today

Sajjan Kumar

Sajjan Kumar, the tainted former Congress veteran, is likely to surrender before a court in Delhi today to serve a life-term jail sentence awarded to him by the Delhi High Court in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Kumar may surrender before Karkardooma Court or Tihar jail authorities in the national capital. Earlier, his counsel Anil Kumar Sharma asserted that he would “comply with the high court’s judgment.”

The 73-year-old was sentenced to for the “remainder of his natural life” by the Delhi High Court on December 17 in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The High Court had on December 21 rejected Kumar’s plea seeking extension till January 30 to surrender. The former Congress leader had on December 22 approached the Supreme Court challenging the high court’s judgment.

The former Congress leader had sought more time to surrender, saying he had to settle the family affairs related to his children and property and also needs time to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the high court verdict.

“We have removed the objections and the appeal in the apex court has been numbered. Presently, there are no benches in the Supreme Court. Even if we mention the matter for urgent hearing, the registrar will decide whether it will be heard by the bench. No time is left now,” Kumar’s counsel said.

Who is Sajjan Kumar?

The 73-year-old is a former senior Congress leader and was involved with the party for over 40 years. Kumar won his first election in MCD polls in 1977. Kumar is also three-time Lok Sabah MP. Congress in 2009 had decided not to give him a ticket for Lok Sabha polls. He quit from the primary membership of the party following his conviction.

What is the case?

The case relates to the killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar part-I area in Palam Colony in South West Delhi on November 1-2, 1984 and burning down of a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar part II. Riots had broken out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984 by her two Sikh bodyguards.

Senior advocate H S Phoolka, who is representing the riots victims, had earlier said that they had already filed a caveat in the apex court to pre-empt any ex-parte hearing in favour of Kumar. The high court had set aside the trial court’s 2010 verdict which had acquitted Kumar in the case. The six accused, including Kumar who was a Member of Parliament at that time, were sent to be tried in 2010.