1984 riots could have been avoided had Narsimha Rao listened to IK Gujral: Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh said that had the then Home minister PV Narsimha Rao listened to the advice of Inder Kumar Gujral, 1984 riots could have been averted.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday said that 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi could have been avoided. According to news agency ANI, Singh said that had the then Home minister PV Narsimha Rao listened to the advice of Inder Kumar Gujral, riots could have been averted.

“When the sad event of 1984 took place, IK Gujral ji went to the then HM PV Narasimha Rao and told him ‘situation is so grave that it is necessary for the government to call Army at the earliest’. If that advice had been heeded perhaps 1984 massacre could’ve been avoided,” Singh said while speaking at a ceremony to mark the 100th birth anniversary of former PM Gujral in Delhi.

The riots in 1984 followed the assassination of then PM Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. According to government data, over 3300 Sikhs were killed in the riots that broke out in Delhi on November 1, a day after Indira Gandhi’s killing. Many Congress leaders have been accused of playing a key role in organising the mobs and killing the Sikhs.

Gujral served as the 12th Prime Minister of India between April 1997 and March 1998. However, the United Front government collapsed in 1998 after Congress withdrew the support. Both Singh and Gujaral were born in Pakistan, then in British India.