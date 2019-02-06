1984 Kanpur riots: UP govt sets up SIT to probe cases where lower court cleared all accused

UP govt sets up SIT to probe cases where lower court cleared all accused (Image: PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said that it would constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur and examine all the FIRs in which the reports were filed. The decision was taken while acting on a writ petition filed in the Supreme Court on the 1984 riots.

The SIT will be probing cases in which a lower court had cleared the accused of all the charges – and will also recommend the authorities to file a writ in a higher court if need be.

According to a notification issued by the Principal Home Secretary Uttar Pradesh, a writ petition filed in 2017 by Manjit Singh and others vs Government of India has directed further investigation into six FIRs lodged at Bazaria Police station, one at Nazirabad police station along with many other cases lodged in Kanpur during the anti-Sikh riots. Among these, six cases lodged from Bazaria and Nazirabad PS were closed to absence of evidence.

The notification further added that the SIT will be examing all the FIRs filed during the 1984 riots in Kanpur, and to give more priority to the cases of heinous crime. “If found appropriate, then the SIT would further investigate the cases under section 173 (8) of the CrPC and will examine the cases where court acquitted the accused, giving priority to cases of heinous crimes,” the notification read.

The four-member SIT constituted by the state government which is to be headed by retired UP DG of Police Atul, have to submit the report within six months. Other members will include retired Additional Director (prosecution) Yogeshwar Krishna Srivastava and District Judge Subhash Chandra Aggarwal.

In the 1984 riots in Kanpur, nearly 125 people were killed after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The Supreme Court issued a notice to the state government in 2017, after a petition seeking a SIT probe was filed.