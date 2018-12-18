1984 anti-Sikh verdict: Sajjan Kumar writes to Rahul Gandhi, resigns from party’s primary membership

1984 anti-Sikh massacre

A day after the Delhi High Court awarded life term to Congress veteran Sajjan Kumar for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre, the leader resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party. Kumar in a letter to party president Rahul Gandhi said that he is resigning from the membership of Congress, sources in the party told PTI.

“I tender my resignation with immediate effect from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress in the wake of the judgement of the honourable High Court of Delhi against me,” he said in the letter to Rahul Gandhi.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court overturned a lower court’s order to acquit Kumar and convicted him for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The court sentenced him to jail for the remainder of his life.

Kumar is likely to challenge the High Court’s judgment in the Supreme Court. Kumar was among other Congress leaders who had orchestrated the anti-Sikh riots following the assassination of them Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by a Sikh guard.