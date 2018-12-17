1984 anti-Sikh riots: VHP welcomes Delhi HC order to convict Sajjan Kumar, says Congress shielded perpetrators

1984 anti-Sikh massacre: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday welcomed the Delhi High Court’s order to sentence veteran Congress leader Sajjan Kumar to life in jail in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. VHP’s international joint general secretary Surendra Jain said that the perpetrators of the country’s biggest massacre were shielded by the Congress and justice was delayed to the victims.

“For the past 34 years, the Sikh community had been running from pillar to post to get justice, but those in power were busy shielding the criminals instead of giving justice to the victims,” he said, adding that ‘this is just the beginning, the rest of the justice is still remaining’.

The VHP leader demanded that all the culprits of the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre must be arrested and be handed stern punishment so that no one can misuse power to massacre innocent people.

He said that Delhi High Court’s decision has restored the faith of the Sikh community in the judicial system and the government.

“They (Sikh) would have become sure that the days of judgment of the other culprits are not far off. The other murderers will be in the dock very soon and sentenced,” he said.

He said that it is known to all that Congressmen sitting at the pinnacle of power at that time were the architects of this barbarism and massacre and therefore they were conspiring to save the killers.

The Delhi High Court on Monday convicted Congress veteran Sajjan Kumar in 1984 anti-Sikh riot case and sentenced him to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life. The court announced its decision while setting aside his acquittal with five others by a trial court.