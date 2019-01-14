1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court to hear Sajjan Kumar’s appeal today

Sajjan Kumar was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi HC last month. (PTI)

The Supreme Court will hear former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar’s petition challenging Delhi High Court verdict in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case on Monday. Sajjan Kumar was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi HC last month. He was asked to surrender by December 31.

Kumar surrendered before Metropolitan Magistrate who directed that Kumar be lodged in Mandoli jail in northeast Delhi.

Following the conviction, Kumar resigned from the Congress. His conviction relates to the killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar Part-I area in Palam Colony of southwest Delhi and burning down of a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar Part-II. The riots had broken out in the aftermath of the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.

While pronouncing the judgment, the High Court called the anti-Sikh riots a “carnage of unbelievable proportions”. Over 2,700 Sikhs were killed in the national capital during the 1984 massacre. The court also said that the riots were a “crime against humanity” perpetrated by those who enjoyed “political patronage” and aided by an “indifferent” law enforcement agency.

Sajjan Kumar had also approached the HC requesting 30 more days to surrender. However, the Court rejected the plea. Later, he moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court verdict which awarded him the life sentence for the remainder of his life.

Senior advocate H S Phoolka, who is representing the victims of the riots cases, said the victims had already filed a caveat to pre-empt any ex parte hearing in favour of Sajjan Kumar.