1984 anti-Sikh riots: Sajjan Kumar moves Supreme Court against his conviction by Delhi HC

By: | Published: December 22, 2018 2:58 PM

Sajjan Kumar has been sentenced to life imprisonment in anti-Sikh riots case. He was convicted in cases related to the killings of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar part-I and part-II of Palam Colony in South West Delhi.

Sajjan Kumar has been sentenced to life imprisonment in anti-Sikh riots case.

1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar on Saturday moved Supreme Court challenging his conviction by the Delhi High Court. The move comes a day after the High Court turned down his application seeking more time to surrender. The court had directed him to surrender by December 31.

Sajjan Kumar has been sentenced to life imprisonment in anti-Sikh riots case. He was convicted in cases related to the killings of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar part-I and part-II of Palam Colony in South West Delhi. The incident happened on November 1-2, 1984.

The former Congress leader was found guilty of criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity, and acting against communal harmony. Besides Kumar, the court also sentenced Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal and former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar to life imprisonment.

Sajjan Kumar along with five others was accused of inciting and leading mobs to kill Sikhs in the aftermath of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984.

While reading out the judgement, the High Court said: “In the summer of 1947, during partition, several people were massacred. 37 years later Delhi was the witness of a similar tragedy. The accused enjoyed political patronage and escaped trial.” Following the conviction, Sajjan Kumar resigned from the Congress.

