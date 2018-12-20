1984 anti-Sikh riots: Sajjan Kumar moves High Court seeking 30 days time to surrender, hearing tomorrow

The Court while pronouncing the judgement had asked Kumar not to leave the city and surrender by December 31.

Former Senior Congress leader Sajjan Kumar has moved an application before the Delhi High Court seeking 30 days time to surrender. Sajjan Kumar has been sentenced to life imprisonment for his involvement in the riots that took thousands of lives. The Court while pronouncing the judgement had asked Kumar not to leave the city and surrender by December 31. The Court is likely to hear the application on Friday, ANI reports.

HS Phoolka, who is appearing on behalf of victims in anti-Sikh riots, has said that he would oppose Sajjan Kumar’s application on Friday.

The court found Sajjan Kumar guilty of criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity and acting against communal harmony. The Delhi High Court in its verdict said that the accused in the worst genocide had the political backing. It said: “In the summer of 1947, during partition, several people were massacred. 37 years later Delhi was the witness of a similar tragedy. The accused enjoyed political patronage and escaped trial.”

Sajjan Kumar was convicted in a case related to the killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar part-I area and burning down of a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar part II of Palam Colony in South West Delhi.

Following his conviction, Sajjan Kumar resigned from the Congress. In a letter to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Kumar said: “I tender my resignation with immediate effect from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress in the wake of the judgement of the hon’bl high court of Delhi against me.”

Rahul Gandhi refused to comment on the conviction but senior Congress leaders said that the conviction of Sajjan Kumar should not be politicised. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: “It should not be linked to the political atmosphere prevailing in the country. The law should take its course, there are appeals.”