1984 anti-Sikh riots: Arun Jaitley hails life in jail for Sajjan Kumar, says it comes on day one involved becomes Chief Minister

Finance minister Arun Jaitley Monday came down heavily on the Gandhi family for protecting Congress leaders involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying that the Congress and Gandhi family legacy will continue to pay for the sins of the 1984 riots. He also accused Congress of denying justice to the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots and shielding the guilty, saying that NDA government restored fairness and accountability.

Jaitley was speaking to reporters in the Parliament house complex following the Delhi High Court’s verdict convicting Congress leader Sajjan Kumar for conspiracy to commit murder in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the aftermath of the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

A bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel also upheld the conviction of five others – former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, former MLAs Mahender Yadav and Kishan Khokhar and retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal and Girdhari Lal.

The court also ordered Sajjan Kumar not to leave Delhi and surrender by December 31.

“The worst kind of Genocide”

“Judgement of Delhi High Court is an extremely welcome development. For many of us who are witnesses, it was perhaps the worst kind of genocide that we ever saw,” said the finance minister, recalling the horrific days of November 1984 when thousands of Sikhs were lynched and burnt alive across Delhi and other parts of the country by the mobs following the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.

Finance minister Jaitley also targeted the Congress party for nominating Kamal Nath as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh following a closely fought assembly elections in which the Congress emerged as the single largest party dethroning Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government. BJP had been ruling the crucial Hindi heartland state for last 15 years.

Accusing the Gandhi family for shielding the Congress leaders accused of instigating the mob to target Sikhs, Jaitley said: “Effectively, after 1984 they gave tickets to those involved, some became parliamentarians and were made ministers.”

Jaitley said Sajjan Kumar’s conviction by Delhi High Court is a delayed vindication of justice and its comes on a day when one of the involved is being sworn in as chief minister.

A U.S. Based NGO – Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) – had filed a law suit in a district court of New York in 2011 and summons were issued against the Congress Party and Kamal Nath for complicity in aiding and abetting attacks on Sikhs in India in November 1984. However, the law suit against Kamal Nath was dismissed next year.