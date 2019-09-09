1984 anti-Sikh riots: Akali Dal ups ante against Kamal Nath, asks Congress to oust him as Madhya Pradesh CM

The SAD spokesperson also demanded security for two witnesses who want to depose before the SIT (Special Investigation Team) probing 1984 Sikh massacre. (ANI Image)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday lashed out at the Congress party over the continuance of its leader Kamal Nath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh despite his alleged involvement in the 1984 riots targeting the Sikh community. Briefing media, Sirsa urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to seek the resignation of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath so that Sikhs get justice for 1984 riots near Gurudwara Rakab Ganj in the national capital.

“We demand that Congress president immediately take resignation of Kamal Nath and oust him from his post so that the Sikhs get justice,” Sirsa told ANI.

The SAD spokesperson also demanded security for two witnesses who want to depose before the SIT (Special Investigation Team) probing the 1984 Sikh massacre.

“Two witness are ready to depose. We talked to them today, they’ve agreed to depose before SIT whenever they are called. We talked to SIT today, they said they will give us a specific date. We also demand that the two witnesses be given security as they will testify against a CM in connection with a massacre,” ANI quoted Sirsa as saying.

Hitting out at the Madhya Pradesh CM, the SAD lawmaker said that Nath will be the first sitting Chief Minister to be arrested in connection with the attack on Sikhs near Gurudwara Rakab Ganj in 1984.

Earlier on June 15, 2019, Sirsa alleged that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had directed the SIT probing the 1984 Sikh genocide cases to investigate afresh a case against senior Congress leader Kamal Nath. He further claimed that Nath is guilty of provoking a mob at Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib on November 1, 1984, where two Sikhs were burnt alive. He further alleged that an FIR (First Information Report- 601/84) was registered at the Parliament Street police station in this regard.

Following the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, a riot was triggered in the national capital in which more than 2,500 people lost their lives.