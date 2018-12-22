AAP makes U-turn on Rajeev Gandhi: Resolution demanding withdrawal of former PM’s Bharat Ratna not passed

The AAP has now made a U-turn and said that the resolution was not passed in the House.

The national capital’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come under attack for passing a resolution demanding the withdrawal of Bharat Ratna conferred upon former Prime Minister Rajeev Gandhi over his failure to curb the 1984 ani-Sikh riots. The move has triggered a massive controversy as AAP’s own MLA Alka Lamba refused to support the resolution inside the Assembly and walked out of the House. Alka later said that she was asked to resign for resisting and boycotting.

However, the AAP has now made a U-turn and said that the resolution was not passed in the House. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the lines about Rajiv Gandhi were not part of resolution placed before the House and distributed to the members. “One MLA in his handwriting proposed an addition/amendment about Late Rajiv Gandhi. Amendments cannot be passed in this manner,” he said.

Clarifying on the issue, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Nivas Goel told ANI: “There was a proposal for discussion on 1984 riots case. The original resolution had no mention of Rajiv Gandhi ji. It was added by AAP MLA Jarnail Singh on his own in his speech, it is an emotional issue and ppl get swayed while speaking.”

Hitting out at AAP, BJP MLA and Delhi Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said that there was total infighting in the AAP. “Some leaders are in support of a resolution against Rajiv Gandhi and some are against. Basically, the AAP leadership is working on the directions of Congress. They just want to misguide people,” the BJP MLA said.

AAP leader Somnath Bharti also clarified and said that the line (about Rajeev Gandhi) was not part of original resolution distributed to MLAs and it was me who suggested the line as an amendment and passed on to Sri Jarnail Singh. He further said Jarnail didn’t propose that amendment and never put that for vote.

“Amendments r always put to vote separately n unless passed, that can’t form part of passed resolution. 1st I talked of this in my speech n then suggested this amendment n party had no opportunity to see same,” he said in a tweet.

Bharti further said: “I further clarify that amendment I proposed was not put to vote as an amendment n hence there is no question of passing the same. Hope this answers the dispute conclusively.”