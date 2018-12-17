1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: AAP criticises Congress over Kamal Nath’s appointment as CM after Sajjan Kumar gets life in jail

Jarnail Singh also criticised the Congress for not expelling Sajjan Kumar from the party following his conviction and sentencing by Delhi High Court.

Congress leader Kamal Nath who took oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh today, could not have anticipated how vehemently his party will be criticised for nominating him to the post following the Delhi High Court’s decision to sentence his party colleague Sajjan Kumar to life in prison for his involvement in 1984 Anti-Sikh riots case.

After finance minister Arun Jaitley’s scathing attack on Gandhi family for denying justice to the riot victims, Aam Admi Party in Delhi also targeted the Congress party and Kamal Nath for their alleged involvement in one of the worst riots that took place in the aftermath of Indira Gandhi’s assassination in November 1984 by her Sikh bodyguards.

Aam Admi Party leader and a former member of Delhi assembly, Jarnail Singh told media that affidavits have been filed against Kamal Nath in 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases and Congress president Rahul Gandhi should not have nominated him as chief minister when affidavits are pending against him.

Jarnail Singh also criticised the Congress for not expelling Sajjan Kumar from the party following his conviction and sentencing by Delhi High Court.

Read: Congress draws BJP fire over Kamal Nath’s appointment as MP CM after Sajjan Kumar’s conviction

“The High Court has found him guilty in 1984 riots. The court has said that it was a crime against humanity where police and politicians were instigating people and Sikh community was targeted by projecting them as villains. Sajjan Kumar deliberately instigated the mob, innocent families and Gurudwara (Sikh temples) were attacked with weapons and more than two thousand Sikhs were killed. It was carried out by the Congress party,” said the journalist turned politician Jarnail Singh.

Jarnail Singh had shot to fame for hurling his shoe at then home minister P. Chidambaram during a press conference of Congress party after investigating agency CBI gave clean chit to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj and Jarnail Sing criticised the Congress party for not expelling Sajjan Kumar from the party, saying that the party has only said that it would challenge the high court judgement in Supreme Court.

In an earlier development, finance minister Arun Jaitley on Monday described the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as ‘the worst genocide ever’ that he has witnessed and accused the Gandhi family of shielding the accused and making them members of Parliament and ministers.

Jaitley said that the court’s verdict comes on a day when one of the persons involved in these cases is becoming Chief Minister, an indirect reference to Kamal Nath.

Aam Admi Party, which joined the joint opposition meeting called by TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi on the 10th of this month has asked the Congress party to immediately expel the convicted leader Sajjan Kumar from and also demanded that Congress should not have nominated Kamal Nath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.