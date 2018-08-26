1984 anti-Sikh riots a ‘tragedy’, ‘painful experience’; Congress not involved: Rahul Gandhi

In a remark that could trigger a fresh political controversy, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said that his party was not involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Rahul, who is on a two-day visit to the UK, described the massacre of Sikhs as a ‘tragedy’ and a ‘painful experience’ and called for bringing the perpetrators of the crime to the book.

“I have no confusion in my mind about that. It was a tragedy, it was a painful experience. You say that the Congress party was involved in that, I don’t agree with that. Certainly there was violence, certainly there was tragedy,” he said while speaking at an interaction with UK-based Parliamentarians and local leaders in London on Friday.

The Congress president said that violence against anybody is wrong, adding that perpetrators should be punished.

“There are legal processes ongoing in India, but as far as I am concerned, anything done that was wrong during that period should be punished and I would support that 100 per cent,” he said.

Within minutes, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) launched a scathing attack on the Congress president saying he was rubbing salt into the wounds of the Sikh community.

When the Congress faced with fresh embarrassment, it fielded former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram to defend Rahul. Chidambaram said that no one can hold Rahul Gandhi responsible for 1984 massacre.

“The Congress was in office in 1984, nobody is denying that. Now, you can’t hold Rahul Gandhi responsible for that, he was 13 or 14 years of age then. He has not absolved anyone. We are not absolving the Congress of it,” he said.

“What Rahul Gandhi has said is there on the AICC website. The full text is there, you can have a look at it,” he added.

Notably, the Congress president had in 2014 told a news channel that “some Congressmen were probably involved” in the riot. At that time also, the Congress party was seen struggling to defend Rahul’s remark.

Chidambaram further cited the apology by Manmohan Singh. He said that as far as 1984 is concerned, ‘Manmohan Singh had apologised in Parliament for the terrible thing that happened. Sonia Gandhi has apologised for it several times’.