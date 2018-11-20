1984 anti-Sikh riots: 1st capital punishment in the case – Yashpal Singh gets death sentence

The conviction of Yashpal Singh came as first capital punishment in the case.

A Delhi court on Monday awarded death penalty to one of the accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The conviction of Yashpal Singh came as first capital punishment in the case. The verdict was pronounced in a makeshift court in Tihar Jail due to security concerns.

The other accused, Naresh Sherawat, was sentenced to life imprisonment. The Patiala House court had convicted two persons on November 15th. Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Pandey had held two of killing Hardev Singh and Avtar Singh in Mahipalpur area of south Delhi during the riots. The case was lodged on a complaint filed by deceased Hardev Singh’s brother Santokh Singh.

The Delhi police had closed the case in 1994 due to lack of evidence. However, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the riots reopened the case.

Further inputs awaited