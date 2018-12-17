1984 anti-Sikh massacre: Congress rallies behind Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath after Sajjan Kumar’s conviction

1984 anti-Sikh massacre: The Congress party on Monday jumped to the defence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath after BJP trained guns at him over his alleged involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Reacting to BJP leader Arun Jaitley’s remark on Nath, Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh said that there is no case or chargesheet against Kamal Nath and such a reaction was not expected from Jaitley.

“This is not expected of Arun Jaitley,” he said in a tweet.

Another Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also defended Nath saying he should get the same benefit of doubt as Narendra Modi is given about his handling of the 2002 Gujarat riots. “No court found any evidence against him to convict him. It is wrong to make a judgement based on unsubstantiated and unproven allegations,” he said.

Senior Congress lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi also rallied behind Nath saying the verdict should not be politicised. “It is more than 20 years old and the verdict has been delivered, there is no reason why it should be politicised.”

Earlier in the day, the BJP attacked the Congress party for causing delays and obstructing justice in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and Arun Jaitley questioned the party over its choice to make Kamal Nath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh over his alleged involvement in the killings of thousands of Sikhs across the country in 1984 in response to the assassination of then PM Indira Gandhi.

The reaction from the ruling party comes immediately after Delhi High Court convicted veteran Congress leader Sajjan Kumar and awarded life term to him for his involvement in 11984 anti-Sikh riots.

Patra demanded that Congress president Rahul Gandhi step down from the post and also expel Kamal Nath from the party.

“Rahul Gandhi should resign as Congress’ chief. Kamal Nathji’s name crops up along with affidavit and evidence in a report submitted to Nanavati Commission. A man involved in anti-Sikh riots has been made the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister. Rahul Gandhi must expel him from the party,” he told reporters.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley too blasted the Congress for its decision to make Kamal Nath as the CM of Madhya Pradesh. Without naming Kamal Nath, Jaitley said, “It is ironical that the high court verdict has come on a day when Congress (a Congress leader), whom the Sikh community accuses of being involved in the 1984 riots, is taking oath as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.”

The Delhi High Court on Monday overturned a lower court order to acquit Sajjan Kumar for his involvement in 1984 anti-Sikh riots and awarded him a life term. Meanwhile, there are reports that Kumar may challenge the High Court’s decision in Supreme Court.