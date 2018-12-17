1984 anti-Sikh Massacre: Congress draws BJP fire over Kamal Nath’s appointment as MP CM after Sajjan Kumar’s conviction



1984 Anti-Sikh riots: Hours after the Delhi High Court convicted Congress leader Sajjan Kumar for his involvement in the massacre, the BJP turned the heat on Kamal Nath and Jagdish Tytler for their alleged involvement in the riots in which thousands of Sikhs were murdered. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley slammed the Congress for trying to deny justice to the victims.

Referring to Kamal Nath, Jaitley said that the Sikh community believes that he was the part of crime but the Congress was appointing him as the chief minister of a state. Kamal Nath has been appointed as Madhya Pradesh chief minister.

Union Cabinet Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal launched a scathing attack on the Congress and accused it of providing political patronage to Sajjan Kumar, Kamal Nath and Jagdish Tytler. “It is Sajjan Kumar today, it will be Jagdish Tytler tomorrow then Kamal Nath and eventually the Gandhi family,” Harsimrat Kaur Badal said.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also attacked Congress President Rahul Gandhi and asked him to sack Kamal Nath for his alleged involvement in the riots. Kamal Nath is accused of inciting a mob that attacked Gurdwara Rakab Ganj

In a press conference held today, Sambit Patra said: “Rahul Gandhi should resign as Congress chief. Kamal Nath’s name crops up along with affidavit and evidence in a report submitted to Nanavati Commission. A man involved in anti-Sikh riots has been made the MP CM. Mr Rahul Gandhi must expel him from the party.”

This year in January, the Supreme Court ordered re-investigation of 186 cases of 1984 anti-Sikh riots. After the decision, senior lawyer H S Phoolka while speaking to The Indian Express said that that as per official figures, at least 2,733 people were killed in the riots in which 541 cases were registered. “Of 186 cases that will be re-probed now, there is strong evidence against Kamal Nath in one of it,” he said.

Kamal Nath’s appointment has irked the riots victims who have been protesting against the decision. Delhi BJP leader Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga today started his hunger strike protesting Kamal Nath’s appointment. “I am sitting on an indefinite hunger strike against Rahul Gandhi’s decision to nominate him as CM. He (Nath) is the same person who was involved in the riots against Sikhs in Delhi,” he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that “the fight will continue till Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler get a death sentence and Gandhi family is dragged to the court and put in jail”.