19 years after father laid down life during Kargil war, proud son joins same battalion

Lieutenant Hitesh Kumar was one of the 457 gentlemen cadets from the Indian Military Academy, who passed out on June 9, to become another member of his family to serve the army. (Photo: Courtesy Twitter)

Close to two decades after his father Lance Naik Bachan Singh laid down his life during the Kargil war, his son Hitesh Kumar has treaded in his father’s footsteps. Lieutenant Hitesh Kumar has stepped into his father’s shoes nineteen years after Bachan Singh laid down his life during the war and has joined his father’s battalion Rajputana Rifles.

After being commissioned into the army, the 24-year old said his dream had finally come true. Speaking to The Tribune, the newly commissioned officer further said he had been chasing this dream since the age of 5.

Speaking to the paper from Muzaffarnagar, his mother Kamlesh Bala said her prayers has finally paid off. Remembering her late husband, she said that on June 13, it would be 19 years since his husband’s sacrifice for the nation.

While discussing his journey to success, Lieutenant Hitesh Kumar said his mother had put him into Rashtriya Military School in Chail in Himachal Pradesh. After completing his B.Com from Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce, he also had an option to join Faculty of Management Studies and build a high flying career.

But Hitesh decided to join the forces instead. For him, life without the Army was unthinkable.

A basketball enthusiast, Lieutenant Hitesh Kumar loves reading historical fiction and mythology. Not a regular watcher of movies, the last film he saw was Tom Cruise’s ‘The Last Samurai’, that was part of the training drill at IMA.