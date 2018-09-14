19-year-old CBSE topper from Haryana’s Rewari kidnapped, gangraped; mother questions ‘Beti Padho, Beti Bachao’

Representative Image

A college student who was rewarded the President’s prize for topping in CBSE board exams was allegedly abducted and gang-raped in Rewari village of Haryana on Thursday by a group of men. The 19-year-old was allegedly kidnapped around 4 PM in the afternoon by three men of the same village from a bus stand when she was on her way to a coaching centre. She was then taken to a field and raped. According to a report by NDTV, the police said that a few men who were already at the field also took turns to rape her.

The police added the girl was allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday by the accused who arrived in a car and was taken to a secluded place where she was gangraped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives. The girl was later dumped near the bus stand, when she was reportedly in an intoxicated state.

Rewari: Woman alleges her daughter was kidnapped & gang-raped by a group of men yesterday, says, “Modi ji says ‘Beti Padho, Beti Bacho’, but how? I want justice for my daughter. Police has taken no action yet.” pic.twitter.com/L6WsT4F6Gl — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018

The victim’s parents have alleged that the local police refused to take their complaint and file a First Information Report or FIR. The parents claimed that they went to several police stations but everyone refused to take the complaint as accused threatened them.

The victim’s mother demanded justice for her daughter and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing the slogan – ‘Beti Padho, Beti Bachao’. “My daughter was rewarded by Modi ji after she topped the CBSE board exams. Modi ji says ‘Beti Padho, Beti Bacho’, but how? I want justice for my daughter. Police has taken no action yet,” she said.

Meanwhile, police said that a “zero FIR” has been launched based on their complaint and investigations are going on. Zero FIR is when an FIR is lodged with a police station that is remote to the area of crime and can be referred to the local police station later.

The woman, who hails from a village here, is said to be brilliant in academics.