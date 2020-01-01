19 held for attack on Congress office by party MLA’s supporters

By: |
Pune | Published: January 1, 2020 12:38:16 PM

Nineteen people were arrested for the attack on the Congress office in Pune by supporters of party MLA Sangram Thopte to protest against his non-inclusion in the Maharashtra ministry, police said on Wednesday.

Party sources said anger has spread among supporters of political families from the Congress after their leaders were not picked for Cabinet berths in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

Nineteen people were arrested for the attack on the Congress office in Pune by supporters of party MLA Sangram Thopte to protest against his non-inclusion in the Maharashtra ministry, police said on Wednesday. Thopte’s supporters attacked the ‘Congress Bhavan’, located in Shivajinagar area here, on Tuesday and vandalised the property. They shouted slogans against the Congress leadership for not giving ministerial berth to Thopte, the MLA from Bhor seat here and son of former minister Anantrao Thopte.

The police subsequently arrested 19 supporters of Thopte late Tuesday night and booked them under Indian Penal Code sections for rioting and unlawful assembly, an official at Shivajinagar police station said. “We arrested 19 people who were involved in rioting, stone-pelting and vandalism at the Congress Bhavan. They were later released on bail,” he said, adding that all the IPC sections slapped on the accused were bailable.

Party sources said anger has spread among supporters of political families from the Congress after their leaders were not picked for Cabinet berths in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

Chief Minister Thackeray expanded his month-old ministry on Monday by inducting 36 ministers, taking its total strength to 43. The Shiv Sena, led by Thackeray, joined hands with the Congress and NCP, its traditional adversaries, after its alliance with the BJP collapsed over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post following the state Assembly polls held in October last year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. 19 held for attack on Congress office by party MLA’s supporters
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1BJP to announce its Delhi CM face in first week of January: Report
2Bihar to celebrate Arun Jaitley’s birth anniversary as state function every year on Dec 28
3Walk the talk, order suspension of NPR until CAA is repealed: Tejashwi Yadav to Nitish Kumar