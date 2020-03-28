1,800 people stranded in Uttarakhand to return to Gujarat in 28 buses

Daily wagers leave for their native place on foot as rail and road traffic have been suspended by the government amid Covid-19 outbreak. (ANI Photo)

As many as 1,800 people from Gujarat, who were stranded in Uttarakhand due to the nation- wide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, will be brought back to Ahmedabad in 28 buses by Saturday night, a

senior official said.

The buses have been arranged by the Gujarat government, the official said. “Around 1,800 people from different districts of Gujarat were stranded in Haridwar in Uttarakhand due to the lockdown. They are being brought back in 28 buses thanks to the efforts of Union ministers Amit Shah and Mansukhbhai Mandaviya, and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani,” Secretary to the chief minister, Ashwani Kumar, said.

“They will reach Ahmedabad by Saturday night. Their health checkup will be conducted at the Gujarat border. After

reaching Ahmedabad, they will be taken to their respective home districts,” he said.

These people are from Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Kheda districts, the official added. Kumar said that buses have also been arranged for around 10,000 labourers from outside the state or from different parts of Gujarat, who have been walking to their native places due to the lockdown. These buses will take them either up to the Gujarat border (for those from other states) or up to their home districts in Gujarat.

The state government has also decided to provide television sets in isolation wards of different government

hospitals, where COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment, he said.

The supply of daily essential commodities is in enough quantity and there is no need to worry, Kumar said.

“Milk is available in sufficient quantity. Around 45 lakh litres milk was distributed on Saturday. The supply of vegetables and fruits has also increased over the last three days,” he said.

Around 5,200 people have donated over Rs 12.5 crore to the CM Relief Fund in the last two days, Kumar said.