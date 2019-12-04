18 Indians killed in factory fire in Sudan, embassy sets up 24-hr emergency hotline

Smoke rises following a ceramics factory explosion in Khartoum, Sudan. (Photo: Mohanad Mohamed via Reuters)

Several Indians were among the 23 people killed and over 130 injured in a horrific LPG tanker blast at a ceramic factory in Sudan, the Indian embassy in Sudan said in a statement. The fire occured at the Seela Ceramic Factory in Bhari area of Khartoum on Tuesday. The Indian embassy said that 18 Indians are likely to have been killed in the incident, but an official confirmation is yet to be made.

“As per latest reports, but so far not confirmed officially, 18 are dead,” the Indian Embassy said in a release on their website and on Twitter.

According to an AFP report, the Sudan government put the official death toll at 23 and said that over 130 had been injured. The high number of deaths and injuries in the incident also brought to light that necessary safety equipment was missing at the site.

“There were also inflammable materials improperly stored, which led to the spread of the fire,” the government said, adding that an investigation has been launched.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar also confirmed that a number of Indians had been killed in the fire. “Have just received the tragic news of a major blast in a ceramic factory “Saloomi” in the Bahri area of the capital Khartoum in Sudan. Deeply grieved to learn that some Indian workers have lost their lives while some others have been seriously injured,” Jaishankar posted on Twitter.

The Union minister also said that a 24-hour emergency hotline had been set up. He added that the Embassy representative had rushed to the site and that the embassy would be putting out updates on social media.