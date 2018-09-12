18-day power cut ends for Ghaziabad village



Eighteen days after electric supply to their homes snapped, residents of Kanawani Pustapur in this district finally heaved a sigh of relief Wednesday as power was again restored, officials said.

The electricity department has replaced one defunct transformer, installed a new transformer of 100 KV and supply has been restored, District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari said.

One more transformer will start functioning from tomorrow, she said. The electricity department was also planning to enhance the capacity of the transformers, Maheshwari said.

Kanawani village is situated in the flood-plain area of the Hindon River.

Earlier, the village was registered under the land revenue records of district Gautam Buddh Nagar but a few years ago it was included in the Ghaziabad district.

Locals were upset that even after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared Ghaziabad as a ‘no power cut zone’, officers of Pashimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited paid no heed to their complaints for several days.

“Life is impossible without electricity these days. Yet, we are living here in the national capital region without power for the last 18 days since all the four transformers burnt due to overload,” Sunil Kumar Chauhan had said.

The forty eight-year old Chauhan said the 2,400 families of the village were dependent on submersible pumps for water but with no electricity the trouble had amplified. Suneeta, 45, who had been living here for over six years now, had said her daughter was forced to skip school because of the situation.