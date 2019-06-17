Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah took oath as members of 17th Lok Sabha along with other MPs on Monday. During the recently held nationwide polls, the BJP-led NDA comfortably sailed to majority to form the government for the second consecutive term. As soon as newly appointed members of the Parliament met in the House, they stood in silence in accordance with the convention followed after a new House assembles. However, when PM Modi was called out for taking oath, members of BJP and its NDA alllies started thumping their desks and greeting him with slogans like 'Modi Modi' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. After him, the presiding officers - Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, B Mehtab and K Suresh took oath as members. Among those who took oath in Sanskit include Union ministers Harsh Vardhan, Ashwini Chaubey and Sripad Naik. Earlier, the national anthem was played soon after the newly elected member assembled in the House. President Ram Nath Kovind swore-in BJP leader Virendra Kumar as the pro-tem speaker. The latter, after taking charge, administered oath to other members of the Lok Sabha. \ufeff BJD leader Mehtab was seen taking oath oath in Odiya. A number of other members also took oath in their regional languages. A number of YSR Congress leaders took oath in Telugu. Some members from Assam, took oath in Assamese. However, even as BJP member from Bihar Jarnardhan Singh Sigriwal wanted to take oath in Bhojpury, he was told by Lok Sabha Secretary General said the language was not in the eight schedule of the Constitution. Lok Sabha Secretary General Snehlata Shrivastava petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take oath by mistake, rectified it saying that latter is a Rajya Sabha member.