179 pc rise in vehicles, but only 15 pc in road length in Delhi since 2001

Lt Governor Anil Baijal

There has been a 48 per cent increase in population and 179 per cent rise in vehicles but only 15 per cent expansion in road length in Delhi since 2001, posing huge challenges in traffic management, Lt Governor Anil Baijal was told today.

Baijal, who today reviewed city’s traffic management, directed the agencies concerned to take effective enforcement drives to ensure that people utilise authorised parking spaces wherever available instead of illegally parking vehicles on roads.

According to the L-G office, Baijal pitched for providing people real-time information through electronic display boards and social media platforms, among others modes, about the volume of traffic, bottlenecks, jams at different stretches of Delhi including suggesting alternative routes.

“The L-G was apprised that there has been a 48 per cent increase in population and 179 per cent rise in vehicles but only 15 per cent rise in road length since 2001, thereby posing huge challenges in traffic management,” the L-G office said in a statement.

The review meeting was attended by senior police and government officers. The Delhi Police told the L-G that they have started involving local personnel in traffic management to improve its field presence.

It was further informed that traffic police and local bodies are undertaking intensive anti encroachment drives.

“It was emphasised by the L-G that re-encroachment must be prevented. The L-G directed that an intensive IEC campaign must be undertaken to spread awareness on road safety and traffic laws, with special focus on school and college children,” the statement said.