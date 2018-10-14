175 police personnel promoted in Jammu

​​​
As many as 175 police personnel including 142 Assistant Sub-Inspectors were promoted in Jammu, a police spokesperson said

Published: October 14, 2018
As many as 175 police personnel including 142 Assistant Sub-Inspectors were promoted in Jammu, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

The promotions were ordered by Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, S D Singh Jamwal on Saturday after chairing a departmental promotion committee meeting here, the spokesperson added.

According to the official, the promotions include 142 ASIs to the rank of sub-inspectors, a head constable to the rank of ASI, 18 selection-grade constables to head constables, 12 constables to selection grade constables.

Besides, two policemen were given in-situ promotion, the spokesperson added.

The IGP expressed hope that the promotions would act as a morale booster for the policemen so as to rededicate themselves to work with even more zeal and enthusiasm thereby bringing laurels to the department, the spokesperson said.

