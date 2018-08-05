17 security guard agencies to train over 3 lakh guards under the govt scheme

RPL is a platform to provide recognition to the informal learning or learning through work to get equal acceptance as the formal levels of education.

As many as 17 security guard agencies have committed to training over 3 lakh security persons under a government scheme, the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE) said. Top officials of security services providers such as SIS, G4S, Peregrine, Checkmate, NISA, SMS Security and Orion have inked memoranda of undertanding with the Management and Entrepreneurship & Professional Skills Council (MEPSC) for conducting the training under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) scheme, the ministry said.

“With increase in businesses, retail outlets and other public places, the Indian private security services industry is expected to grow at a fast pace. One of the consistent endeavour of my ministry is to prepare the youth industry ready through RPL and other short-term skilling programmes,” Petroleum and Skills development minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

RPL is a platform to provide recognition to the informal learning or learning through work to get equal acceptance as the formal levels of education. The RPL certification would be at par with the certifications following various skill training in the country. The ministry is committed to taking this sector to the next level and looks forward to collaborations from private players to bring in market relevant best practices, Pradhan said.

According to the statement, private security industry in India employs 8.5 million people of which 2.2 million people are employed by the police services only.

Industry reports and surveys depict incremental demand of manpower in the security sector by 2022 will be over 12 million. “Over 1.30 Lakh students have been trained and a significant 75 per cent certified under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) under the Security Sector Skill Council. With this MoU in place, industry committed to train and certify 3.17 Lakh security personnel under RPL in security sector,” the statement said.