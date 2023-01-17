17 kg gold, Rs 1.57 crore cash and more: CBI nets former IRTS officer, assets worth over Rs 12 crore unearthed in Odisha

Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation have unearthed a massive amount of cash, gold and properties allegedly amassed through ‘ill-gotten’ means by a retired official of the Indian Railways in Odisha.

In a massive operation that reportedly included searches at six locations in Bhubaneswar, CBI sleuths on Tuesday around Rs 1.57 crore in cash, 17 kilograms of gold ingots, among other documents from the retired officer’s official residence.

Other assets unearthed by CBI sleuths include bank and postal deposits of around Rs 2.5 crore and land-related documents. Pramod Kumar Jena, is a retired Indian Railways Traffic Service officer of the 1987 batch. He retired as the railway principal chief commercial manager under East Coast Railway in Bhubaneswar in November last year.

Jena was booked by the CBI on January 3 for amassing alleged assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. While the CBI is yet to put out an official statement in this regard, early estimates suggest the gold recovered to be valued at around Rs 8.5 crore.