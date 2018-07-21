1,632 pilgrims leave for Amarnath yatra

A batch of 1,632 pilgrims left Jammu on Saturday to perform the Amarnath Yatra.

They left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in two batches of 1,011 and 621. The first one headed to Pahalgam base camp and the other to the Baltal one in escorted convoys.

A total of 2,24,340 pilgrims have performed the Yatra since it started on June 28. Over 7,000 pilgrims paid their obeisance on Thursday.

Except for the vagaries of weather triggering a landslide in which four pilgrims were killed, the 2018 Yatra has been proceeding normally.

The pilgrimage will end on August 26, coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.