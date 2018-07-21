​​​
  3. 1,632 pilgrims leave for Amarnath yatra

1,632 pilgrims leave for Amarnath yatra

A batch of 1,632 pilgrims left Jammu on Saturday to perform the Amarnath Yatra.

By: | Published: July 21, 2018 8:27 AM
1,632 pilgrims leave for Amarnath yatra

A batch of 1,632 pilgrims left Jammu on Saturday to perform the Amarnath Yatra.

They left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in two batches of 1,011 and 621. The first one headed to Pahalgam base camp and the other to the Baltal one in escorted convoys.

A total of 2,24,340 pilgrims have performed the Yatra since it started on June 28. Over 7,000 pilgrims paid their obeisance on Thursday.

Except for the vagaries of weather triggering a landslide in which four pilgrims were killed, the 2018 Yatra has been proceeding normally.

The pilgrimage will end on August 26, coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top