162 trees uprooted in rain, strong winds in Hyderabad

The rain, however, provided relief from the scorching heat. Maximum temperatures hovered above 40 degrees Celsius at many places in Telangana and Bheemgal near Nizamabad recorded 43.8 degrees C, the sources said.

By: | Hyderabad | Published: May 17, 2018 10:22 PM
Rain, accompained by strong winds in several parts of the city today uprooted 162 trees, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation said here today. It said 162 trees have been uprooted across the city and there was water stagnation at 38 points. All the complaints ae being addressed on a war-footing,’ GHMC said in a release. Amberpet area received about 5 cms of rainfall, weather office sources said. The rain, however, provided relief from the scorching heat. Maximum temperatures hovered above 40 degrees Celsius at many places in Telangana and Bheemgal near Nizamabad recorded 43.8 degrees C, the sources said.

 

